Rochester Art Center unveils its community painted mural with a ribbon cutting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Med City mural weeks in the making is now complete.

Thursday the Rochester Art Center unveiled its community mural, a collaborative piece representing what the community loves most about the Med City.

The completed mural took two weeks of workshops, three weeks for design, and another two weeks to paint. 

Lead artist, June Le, immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam at 18. She says having her work on display in the Med City is a huge accomplishment. 

“I feel the connection with the community, I feel the care of people that's really loving me, and give their all to me,” says Le. 

The mural is considered a self-portrait of the community, a collage of different symbols of Rochester welcoming people from all over. 

While many people inspired the mural, June Le says inclusion is the main message. 

“I want people to feel welcoming, it doesn't matter what kind of day they are having, as long as they walk in and see this, they can feel they're spirit lift up,” she explains. 

Le is in the process of applying for an independent artist visa to work toward a future career here in the states. 

The semi-permanent mural is a collabortive effort between the Rochester Art Center and community members. It will be on display for the next few years.

