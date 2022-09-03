Rochester Art Center opens new interactive exhibit, "Walk Back To Your Body"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday a new exhibit comes to Rochester Art Center, “Walk Back To Your Body."
The exhibition features three installations throughout the building that ask the question "What is our relationship with our body?"
Four artists collaborated with different fields of researchers at the University of Minnesota. From working with nurses, to cardiologists, to psychiatrists dealing with adolescent depression, to neurologists studying sleep. Every artist brings their own vision to one understanding of our bodies.
Curator, Boris Oicherman, explains, “For example if we want to take a rest, and we are in the museum. Are we allowed to? Can we put our bodies on the floor and just take a nap. In some countries that would be completely okay. So Peng for example deals with the question of rest and sleep. And as an art piece he actually created an environment for people to rest, to put their body at rest.”
Another artist created a visualization of your brain activity by wearing a device on your head. She also created a device that allows you to feel your own heartbeat.
Oicherman hopes this exhibit will lead researchers to collaborate with artists in the future.
“Every single art piece in this exhibition is a result of that collaboration and asks very deep questions that are relevant to medical research in very different fields,” he says.
The project started 5 years ago. At the end of 2019 this exhibition lived at the Wiseman Art Museum. This is its second interaction as a living, continuing project.
“The goal was not just to create an exhibition and move on to something else. These are subjects that are very important to artists and they continue to do that. So what we have here at the Rochester Art Center is the next evolution of each one of those projects.”
He hopes people take away the idea that their experiences are not worse than their bodies.
“I’m very tired now - but I'm not allowed to sleep here. That means they would take very uncritically all the pressures in their lives. If they feel that they're not allowed to take a rest when they need the rest, it means they are sacrificing something in their lives.”
The exhibit will be open at Rochester Art Center through the end of the year.