Rochester Art Center hosts a "give thanks" open studio

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Art Center hosted an open studio for local community members to come together to explore gratitude through their creativity.
This fun get-together featured a "give thanks"-themed open studio that offered plenty of ways for local artists to engage in visual mediums, like painting and drawing.
The family-friendly event offered a shared community space to explore gratitude through imagination and creativity.
"We were trying to think of a way to get people out of the house and into the art center - in creating as a family and tapping into that creativity," said Amy Garretson, education and community outreach coordinator at the Rochester Art Center.
These sessions started this fall and have been going on for several weeks now.
"I am so thankful for just all of our families and all the community members that came out today to express their own gratitude," Garretson said.
The open studio sessions are held on the third floor of the art center on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To learn more, click here.