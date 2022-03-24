"Riverfront Talks" series wraps up today

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tonight is the final session of the "Riverfront Virtual Talks" series.
Parts of the Zumbro River have been under question the last few weeks: what does the community want to see?
And while the city wanted to hold community feedback in person, COVID had another idea.
"With COVID happening, we have to be constantly flexible in looking for opportunities on how we can reach out to our community," said City Project Manager Jaymi Wilson.
The series started in February and has been virtual since, tonight will be their first in-person session.
"Although if people need to join virtual that will be an option, as well. It's exciting to get people together in person again for these kinds of conversations," said DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb.
The focus of tonight's session will be to prioritize what city administrators have heard from Rochester residents and what the vision is going forward.
"That's the goal - is to ask people: did we get this right, what are we missing, what do you want to add to these principles. And that those principles will then allow a person to then evaluate different alternative scenarios for both properties," said Principal of Gamble Associates David Gamble.
While there seem to be polarized thoughts on what to do with the area, there have been some common themes.
"More and more we're hearing from people who want to get to the river and touch the river and maybe kayak or canoe in the river or perhaps even fish in the river. It's really making the river more apart of the community as opposed to being separate," said Seeb.
While there is nothing set in stone, community feedback will help the project move forward.
"We are starting to form up what those visions might look like and then the goal is to create a small area plan that we can then take back to city council for approval," said Wilson.
And the process is still on-going to bring more of what community members want to see in the Med City.
"We'll have continued focus groups, we're working with a co-design team, there's a preferred option we can hopefully arrive at. And it's just one of many tools of engagement and we're looking forward to it," said Gamble.
The session will be from 6 to 7:30 tonight at the Chateau Theatre in Downtown Rochester.