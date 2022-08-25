RFD's Women's Expo registration closing Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department is hosting the first ever Rochester Fire Department Women's Expo in a couple of weeks! The goal is to offer girls and women a first hand look at what it means to be a firefighter.
Rochester Firefighter Mandee Marx - who is currently one of three female firefighters in the department - attended a women's expo in Washington last year, and thought the Med City could benefit from having one of its own.
"It was amazing to train with a bunch of other females that were firefighters from all across the country," said Marx. "I spoke with women all the way up to chief all the way down to a firefighter. It was amazing to hear their experiences and their stories and what they do for training and how they've handled being in a male dominated field."
Women and girls 14 and older are invited! The expo is Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Olmsted County Public Safety Training Center.
There will be six stations at the Women's Expo: women will repel from a building, climb a 110-foot aerial ladder, go through a physical agility fest, learn how to force a door open to enter a building, learn how to advance a charge hose line, and be able to extricate people from a vehicle.
Olmsted Medical Center will be there with a booth on women's health and fitness.
MN Fire will also be there to talk to the attendees about women's health and mental health- including resources they offer - and provide lunch.
Marx said she hopes the expo will show more women that they can become a firefighter.
"I think this job is a career most women don't look at," said Marx. "I didn't want to become a firefighter until later in my life - about 27 I joined a volunteer fire department and then I realized that this career is amazing, rewarding, and it is truly one that women can have. I think women at a young age can go out and experience that they can do this job and just what the job offers. I think that's a good chance for them to eventually look at this as a career option."
Marx is hoping the expo turns into an annual event.
"Being a firefighter is more than just being a big strong person and running into burning buildings," said Marx. "There are so many other things. It's being a role model, it's being a community member, it's helping the community and just being the person that they look to in a time of need. We always say we can take a good person and make them a great firefighter - but it's hard to take a great firefighter if they're not a good person. So we're looking for people with a big heart that want to help the community. I think coming out here and learning that they can do these jobs...or these skills - will only make it better."
RFD was expecting about 25 women to sign up and 50 are already registered!
Registration closes Monday, so only a few more days to sign up!
You can register on RFD's Facebook page or email Mandee Marx directly at AMarx@rochestermn.gov.