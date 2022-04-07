RFD welcomes four new recruits for their Spring Rookie Academy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday kicks off the Rochester Fire Department's Spring Rookie Academy for the department's four new recruits.
These recruits are filling vacancies left by recent retirements in the department.
Rookie academies happen once a year, and sometimes twice a year if the department sees enough recruits apply.
RFD's K.C. Clark said the emergency response field has seen a decline in applicants, so the department is stepping up with outreach.
"We've definitely seen a downturn in candidates that we're seeing apply for positions to be a firefighter," said Clark. "So, we made an effort to get the word out and do recruiting on our end. We're visiting local colleges, military bases, high schools."
The academy is ten weeks long and recruits will be trained in skills from operational practices to emergency services - something that has changed over the years to meet the needs of the community.
"We've evolved into so many different roles and have the expectations to carry out the missions that we now have as a department - and that kind of goes nationwide. The nationwide trend is more and more is being put on police officers, firefighters, and public safety. Here in Rochester, we gladly accept that role and we look forward to helping the citizens of Rochester," said Clark.
After the recruits complete the academy, they'll be assigned to the different Rochester fire stations to complete a six month probationary period.
Clark anticipates another rookie academy in the fall.