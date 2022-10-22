RFD responds to fire at Space Concepts building

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure Saturday just before 9 p.m.
Crews arrived to find several wood piles and equipment on fire on the exterior of the single-story business.
Crews deployed multiple hose lines and established a water supply from a nearby hydrant to begin fire attack. Crews also investigated inside the business and determined that there was no fire and no occupants interior.
High-pressure fans were used at the front door of the business to help keep smoke out of the building.
The amount of damage is still being estimated. The fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.
Due to the large size of the wood piles, crews flowed significant amounts of
water to extinguish the deep-seated flames. At the time of this release, crews were still on scene and waiting for the assistance of a grapple truck to pull apart the wood piles in order to make sure all the fire was out.