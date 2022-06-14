RFD recruitment efforts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department said it's had a pretty successful year of recruiting and is gearing up to do more outreach all summer long.
RFD's high school outreach is one of its proudest projects and this year it had 35 students enrolled!
Those students get to see hands-on what the job could look like and even received college credit.
Throughout the entire year, RFD goes to colleges to talk to students and visits campuses with two year fire science programs. The goal is to get young people excited about the service.
Just last month, the department swore in three new recruits!
Capt. Caleb Feine said its hard to gage how many spots they have to fill with firefighters retiring or moving to other stations - but there is always a need.
"From a data standpoint, we're still really in the infancy," said Capt. Feine. "But, from a relationship standpoint and the efforts that we've made to all the different people in the community and all the demographics, we're putting a lot more boots on the ground and really making a positive impact that we're really confident that in the future it's going to pay off."
RFD is already gearing up for this upcoming school year to recruit more students. They still have spots open for the school year and if you're interested, contact the department at firerecruitment@rochestermn.gov.