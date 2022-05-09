RFD on building diversity in the department

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Since the first female firefighter - Jean Mulholland - joined the Rochester Fire Department in 1996, there have been just five more female firefighters hired to the department.
Mulholland just celebrated here retirement after 25 years with RFD.
"I was fortunate enough to be Jean's first partner. I was the first Rochester firefighter to ever have a female partner - in 155 years," said Chief Eric Kerska. "She's a good friend, she's a great firefighter. And there always has to be a first."
The department has been working with the community to make sure they represent the community they serve - and that includes reaching young women and letting them know they can do this job.
"If you have a young daughter or somebody that wants to be a firefighter, promote that. Tell them - you can do this job, you can do anything you put your mind to," said Firefighter Mandee Marx.
The common misconception with firefighting is that you need height and strength, but Marx said it's about heart.
"Everybody serves a role and everybody serves a purpose. I think that's the biggest thing. You don't have to be super strong and big and tall to do this job - you can do this job if you have a big heart, compassion, and you want to help people," said Marx.
And diverse representation within the department makes more people in the community feel secure.
"I enjoy being involved with [public relations]," said Assistant Chief Holly Mulholland. "It just might put a female face out in the community and maybe if somebody sees someone that looks like them doing the job - they would consider that, as well."
Chief Kerska said the department is like a tool box - with every member bringing different skills and assets to the team.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, women make up less than 10 percent of fire departments nationwide.
"It helps us to understand them, and for them to understand us," said Marx. "It's hard for example, if you're a young girl or an elderly woman and you have four large gentleman standing around you, are they really going to understand sometimes the pain you're going through? It's good to have different faces that they can see, maybe that can relate to them in certain situations."
RFD has a high school program that allows students to see what the job of a firefighter entails, which is much more than just put out fires. This past school year, 18 female students participated in the program and Marx said they are expecting even more this upcoming school year.
"One thing that we've learned is it's about connections and we need to strive to make those connections - with diverse communities and with young women, as well," said Assistant Chief Mulholland.