Renovations are underway on the Kasson State Theatre

KASSON, Minn. - The Kasson State Theatre is undergoing extensive renovations following a torrential storm that caused a large amount of water damage in July.
This summer, the building's roof was being repaired when a tumultuous storm swept through Kasson and flooded part of the building, causing a remarkable amount of damage to the exterior and interior.
Since then, the theater has been temporarily closed for renovations.
Currently, the siding is being replaced to prevent any further damage from storms or other weather-related causes.
There is also a complete overhaul that the building will soon see with a new projector, luxury seating, and a new concessions stand.
"We're excited to see it reopen," said Timothy Ibisch, Kasson city administrator.
The theater has been frequented by local residents since 1937, although it was used by several churches between 1967 and 1998, after which it was restored back to a theater by local residents Nicole Berjke and her Heidi Alberts.
"It's a longtime landmark here in Kasson," Ibisch said. "We're really glad that they're planning on reopening and keeping it going, and we're hoping that this can real positive for the community and also be a downtown draw for years to come."
Renovations are set to complete between February and April of 2023.