Red Cross declares first National Blood Crisis

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The American Red Cross has declared its first ever national blood crisis.
Executive Director of the Southeast Minnesota Red Cross Melanie Tschida has been with the organization for almost two decades.
She says every January there is normally a concern over the blood supply, but -
"I have never seen the description that we've seen this year. Which is the organization saying that this is a crisis," said Tschida.
The Red Cross has not seen the response from blood donors they need to maintain a comfortable supply.
Tschida says they like to keep three to five days worth of blood donations on the shelves, and right now the numbers are closer to less than one days worth.
Much of the blood collected in Southeast Minnesota comes right back to the region's 70 hospitals and clinics.
Without a healthy supply of blood, procedures will have to be pushed back and there is no guarantee that if someone is in an accident they'll have what they need.
"And so it is our friends and neighbors who are having those procedures, or struggling with those chronic illnesses, or part of an unexpected event and find themselves in the emergency room. It's here. It is going to affect patients here when we cannot provide all of the blood that a hospital or a clinic needs," said Tschida.
She goes on to say that it's not a matter of adding more donation sites, as the Red Cross is dealing with another issue: staffing shortages.
"I think we're also challenged, just like many organizations right now, we're challenged with staffing. And we have to look at locations where we are confident we can collect enough blood that it makes sense for us to allocate staff to that location," said Tschida.
If you or someone you know is healthy and willing, you can find a blood donation site nearest to you, here.