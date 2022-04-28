Public Works sidewalk repair project under way

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Annual Rochester Public Works Sidewalk Repair Project is underway!
This year, there are around 5,000 sidewalk defects it's working to repair. But, what some find out the hard way, is that property owners are the ones footing the bill for these repairs.
There are three types of repairs: grinding, jacking, and full-on replacing.
Grinding is the least expensive at around $75 for a panel, while replacement is around $330 a panel.
The property owner is responsible for repairing the defects within 60-days of receiving the notice through a contractor or the city and paying for it themselves.
But, the city's switch to a new technology is allowing different forms of repairs to be done and lower the cost.
"Up until 2019 we only did replacements," said Public Works Engineering Project Manager Brett Jenkinson. "We didn't have the ability to discriminate with that level of fidelity, to do different methods of repairs. But in 2019 the city council directed us and said figure it out. These repairs and replacements are getting too expensive. So find a cheaper way to make sidewalks safe - and that's when we instituted grinding and jacking as alternatives."
All defected areas that are being repaired will be marked by pink flags, lines or circles so we all know where to look out for.
Jenkinson said at next week's city council study session, Public Works will present a new proposed plan for some of these repairs to be covered by taxes and not from the pockets of property owners. Stay with KIMT to learn of any new developments.