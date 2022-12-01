Protecting holiday packages from porch pirates

MASON CITY, Iowa - This holiday season is full of friends, family, and lots of packages! The Mason City Police Department wants to help you avoid being targeted by thieves and porch pirates this holiday season.
You can have your packages delivered to the MCPS instead of your home.
MCPD said it's offering this free service for a second year to make the season a little more orderly and worry-free.
"We launched it a couple weeks before Thanksgiving this time around just in hopes that people who went Black Friday shopping, they could send it straight to us," said MCPD Crime Victim Specialist Courtney Moretz. "We've had a really good turn out. We're already at 26 packages before the month of December and last year we only had 37 so we're looking to top that number from last year."
If you want to send a package to the police department, you can address the package to:
Your Name
Mason City Police Department, 75 South Georgia Avenue
Mason City, IA 50401
MCPD asks that you pick up your packages before Dec. 23 and a government-issued I.D. will be required for package pickup.
If you want to keep your packages at home, Moretz also recommends...
"If you're not going to be home to receive your package, coordinate with a neighbor, a family member, a friend, somebody that you trust that can come and pick up that package so that nobody tries to come and take it off your porch," said Moretz.