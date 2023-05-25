Preventing student learning loss over the summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public School students are in the final stretch of the school year! But, learning doesn't stop just because it's summer.
Research shows that over the summer months, students can experience "learning loss," which is losing or forgetting some academic skills and knowledge. RPS says they mostly see it when it comes to math, which can be combatted with fun, at-home math activities for kids and parents.
"Everyday things like shopping - talking about the cost of things and discounts and having that conversation when you're out and about. Watching sports events and talking about players' statistics. Cooking with your children and looking at proportions and fractions and what would happen if you divided it in half," says RPS Elementary Curriculum and Instruction Peter Dodds. "Whatever board games you have in your house, playing Yahtzee or Monopoly. Exchanging money is a key skill. And asking your teacher what are good things to work on for math over the summer while you're away. That would go a long ways for a parent to know how to best support their child."
RPS says maintaining reading skills are easier to do at home over the summer with your kid - especially with Rochester programs like the library's summer playlist.
"Summer is the best time to read all the fun stuff that you've been putting on your shelf for later, so as parents, just make sure that you model that and talk about what you read and why you're interested in it and I think that makes a big different for students, too," said RPS Secondary Curriculum and Instruction Heather Willman. "Places that you might be going on vacation - if you're taking a hike, or going to a state park, so some reading and thinking and talking about that ahead of time."
For reading it's also recommended to schedule time to read and discuss books and plan trips to RPL or the bookmobile.
Students are also still catching up from learning loss over the pandemic. According to a study published earlier this year in the journal Nature Human Behavior, students lost about 35 percent of a normal school year's worth of learning when in-person learning paused.