Preschool displaced after fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a fire broke out at Peace United Church of Christ early Monday morning, the connected preschool - Listos Preschool and Childcare - found themselves without home.
Listos Founder Christina Valdez received a call just hours after Easter Sunday.
"I was shocked actually," said Valdez. "I didn't expect it to be very extensive and it was a lot more extensive than I imagined."
No one is allowed inside the building. Valdez was about to spend about a minute inside the second-floor preschool earlier this week to grab her laptop. But, everything else still remains inside - planners, toys, books.
It's still unknown what the cause of the fire was and how long it will take to deep clean the building and evaluate the structural issues. It's guessed to be around six months.
Valdez said she is focused on one thing - the 44 preschool kids.
"It's going to be a big change for the children - if they're scared, if they had heard there was a fire and if they need some additional support and caring. Since the children sleep here, they bring in blankies from home, their stuffed animals from home, and so we're trying to see if there are special things they're missing and be able to have that there for them once they come," said Valdez.
She said the support from the community is helping the school move forward.
"There's a really good group of other directors of other childcare centers here in Rochester and they're all reaching out and they want to find out exactly what toys we'll be short or what cots we'll be short or what other books or supplies that we'll need. They're going to go through all their stacks and be able to give us toys and things like that until we can get back into our place once it's cleaned and repaired," said Valdez.
Good news for the kiddos, though! Another preschool down the street closed a little bit ago and once all the t's are crossed and i's dotted on the paperwork, Listos kids will be back to school on Monday with what they need to succeed and feel safe.