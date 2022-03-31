Preparing your home for severe spring weather

KIMT NEWS 3 - As the weather gets warmer and the snow some of us are seeing today starts to turn to rain, homes and families are being reminded to start preparing for the potentially disastrous weather ahead.
Flooding insurance policies have two types of coverage: building coverage and contents coverage.
Building coverage protects things such as staircases, electrical systems, and furnaces. While contents coverage protects washers, dryers, and personal items.
In our area, it doesn't take much rainfall to see the disastrous results.
"In Rochester or the La Crosse area, we tend to see a lot of flooding that's a result of heavy rain fall," said FEMA Regional Flood Insurance Liaison James Sink. "Anywhere it rains, it can flood. One inch of water can cause up to $25,000 in damage. So it's really important that homeowners, renters, and business owners across the area talk to their insurance agent about purchasing flood insurance."
Sink says homes and businesses are less likely to take care of flooding quickly and holistically without this flood insurance.
"As we head into summer and severe weather season, it's really important that families make an emergency plan, that they have an emergency kit, and that they find ways to stay informed," said Sink. "Whether that be through social media, wireless emergency alerts on their phones, a weather radio or otherwise receiving help warning information."
Options for those without flood insurance are limited and Federal Disaster Declarations are rare, according to Sink.
Included below are links to more information:
FEMA Flood Insurance, here.
MN Department of Commerce Disaster Information Center, here.
MN Department of Commerce Inventory Checklist, here.