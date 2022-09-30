Pets of the Week: Morris and Todd

KIMT News 3 - Every week on KIMT News 3's "First at Four", we introduce you to a few pets in our area in need of homes.
Our first pet of the week is Todd.
The Humane Society of North Iowa has this to say about him:
"If you don’t want to start fresh with a new puppy then check me out! My name is Todd and I’m a pretty cool guy. I quickly became a staff favorite and earned multiple nick names like “Todd Squad!” or “ Hot Toddy!”. I can be an active guy and really enjoy going on walks. I love when volunteers visit and I get along with everyone! I haven’t had a chance to meet children yet though. For my future home staff would want to monitor my interactions with smaller children to see how I do. As far as other pets go I am not a fan of cats. With other dogs I can be selective and would want to meet yours to see what I think. Staff is still getting to know me but think I would make a great companion. I am use to being the only star and would do best as an only pet."
The Humane Society of North Iowa is processing adoptions through scheduled appointments and does not have public adoption hours. A pre-approved adoption application is required.
If you're interested in Todd, you can visit www.hsni.org or call (641) 423-6241.
Our second Pet of the Week is Morris.
The Mower County Humane Society has this to say about him:
"Morris is a very laid back and loving guy who came to us last winter when he was found abandoned in the cold. Morris is about 2 to 3 years old and is a people kind of guy. He prefers humans to other cats. Morris is positive for FIV, of which he shows no negative physical signs, and he is complete on all vet care. We are looking for a loving, indoor only home for Morris."
Currently, the Mower County Humane Society doesn't have public adoption hours and are only accepting scheduled appointments for adoptions.
If you're interested in Morris, you can download and submit an application online at mchs.rescuegroups.org