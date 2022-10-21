Perfect weekend for some fall festivities!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Our area is expecting weather in the 70s this weekend! While this may be our last weekend with these high temperatures for a while - it's now or never to take advantage of this beautiful weather with some fall favorites!
Sekapp Apple Orchard is celebrating its 60th birthday!
Over those 60 years, the orchard has gone from 15 acres to 150 acres!
"For me, it's just seeing everyone happy and all the smiling faces," said Sekapp Owner Fred Kappauf. "People love to come out here, love to run around and have fun and make some family memories and take photos. That's what it's all about."
All weekend long they will be celebrating with carnival games, face painting, prizes, pumpkin decorating, food vendors, a scavenger hunt...a jam-packed weekend of fun!
MEA break is bringing kids off of school out to the orchard and the pumpkin patch. Kappauf said MEA break usually brings a bigger crowd to the orchard, but pair it with a 60th birthday celebration and Sekapp is expecting a big turnout this weekend!
"But I think this is going to be our kick-off," said Kappauf. "I think we're going to try every year over MEA to have a carnival celebration, try and add more events every year and try and make it a fall festival every year over MEA."