Parents and students hopeful about school year on first day back for Albert Lea Area Schools

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Wednesday was the first day of school for Albert Lea Area Schools and things are looking a bit different this year.
Last school year was a combination of distance learning and in-person learning. Students had to wear a mask at all times in school buildings. This school year those restrictions have been lifted.
Parent Mellisa Toupin is part of the PTO parent-teacher organization and is looking forward to being more involved in her child's classroom.
"Having the fun events like the walkathons, make some of those memories with the kids as well. And the teachers have been amazing,” says Toupin.
Parent Sarah Quam is hoping they can get back to some of the things they did pre-pandemic.
“They deserve a normal, absolutely normal school year. Being able to have parents come in, we weren't able to do lunches with them. So that would be awesome to bring those things back.”
Parents also say they hope this year will bring back holiday celebrations like Christmas concerts and popular events like the walkathon.
“We get to play at the park, we get to have lunch there. It was really fun there,” 1st grader, Aurora says.
Next Tuesday Lakeview Elementary will have its "Welcome Back" family picnic from 5:30 to 7:30.