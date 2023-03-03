"Paint the Town Pink" wraps up another successful year

AUSTIN, Minn. - The 2023 Paint the Town Pink (PTTP) campaign has come to a close after another successful year of raising money for cancer research at the Hormel Institute.
Coordinator of PTTP Daneka Wiechmann said donations and checks are still coming in and being counted, so the total from this year is unknown right now. But, since the event started back in 2011, PTTP has raised over $2 million!
Last year, COVID-19 caused a bit of a hiccup for PTTP events - and this year, the weather has cancelled the final event, "Freezin' for a Reason Ice Golf", that was planned for Saturday.
Wiechmann said with all the new events this year, like "Toss for a Cure" that had over 100 different teams and "Shooter for Hooters" that had 125 participants - there were a lot more things for people to go to.
"Shooters was a new, exciting thing. When Mike and Joe came to me, it was really just their story behind it. Their mother died of breast cancer eight years ago. It was a really cool idea - the pink ammunition, the pink clay pigeons...I really loved that story. I love every single event!" said Wiechmann.
"Plunging for Pink" is the campaign's biggest event, and it was the biggest it's ever been this year! Over $102,000 was raised from just that even alone.
"With the money that they get, this is for seed grants that these scientists can use to prove the work that they want to show to these national institutes to get the grants. It's a big deal. It starts this small and then it can get so much bigger. That's what we're doing here in the community of Austin...it's just amazing," said Wiechmann.
Because of the amazing outpouring of support from the community, 33 PTTP seed grants have now been given to researchers at the Hormel Institute - and that's not even counting the donations from this year's campaign.
Even thought the final event of the campaign that was scheduled for Saturday is cancelled, there will still be a check presentation and thank you party at "Hoot and Ole's" Saturday at 11 a.m.