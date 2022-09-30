Opening weekend of Iowa deer archery season

IOWA - This weekend is opening weekend for the archery deer season in Iowa.
This hunting season goes through breeding season for white tailed deer and is also the time when bucks are more susceptible to harvest.
To counter that, the equipment chosen for the season is archery because of how much more difficult it is to use than firearms.
Iowa DNR Deer Research Specialist Jace Elliott said they are expecting no less than 60,000 hunters this weekend! The season gives hunters an extended opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and - hopefully - harvest a deer along the way.
Remember to look for signs of deer activity like tracks, droppings, rubs or scrapes - this could help maximize your time in the woods.
Some areas of northern Iowa are seeing some drought conditions, but Elliott said the only potential impacts that could have on the deer hunting season would be a positive one.
"I don't think that the droughts we've experienced in Iowa were severe enough to really change deer habits," said Elliott. "It certainly hasn't had a population impact on deer up there. It's effect on crops could mean that crops are going to be harvested sooner, which would then change deer behavior and push them out of the ag fields and into the timber where they're more likely to be harvested. So it could actually be a good thing for hunters up there."
While the deer population has been steady - and even slightly increasing, according to Elliott - the hunter population has not seen the same upwards trend.
"In general, our hunter numbers - just like everywhere else in the country - are slightly declining. Not at an alarming weight, but we are seeing fewer and fewer hunters each year. We certainly encourage existing hunters to take someone new out and introduce them to the sport."
Elliott reminds hunters to report a deer after it's harvested. They have until midnight the following day to report the deer to the Iowa DNR through calling it in, doing it online, or reporting it on the app.