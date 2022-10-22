One injured in motorcycle crash Saturday

MASON CITY, Ia. - One Clear Lake man was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.
According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, at around 5 p.m. Saturday 37-year-old Jonathan Goerish of Clear Lake was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle in front of 12434 Spruce Avenue when he lost control and hit a parked car.
Goerish was transported to Mercy North Iowa with injuries to his head and leg. He also had a passenger that was uninjured.
The accident remains under investigation and charges are pending - conditions of Goerish are unknown at this time.