One injured in motorcycle crash Saturday

MASON CITY, Ia. - One Clear Lake man was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, at around 5 p.m. Saturday 37-year-old Jonathan Goerish of Clear Lake was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle in front of 12434 Spruce Avenue when he lost control and hit a parked car.

Goerish was transported to Mercy North Iowa with injuries to his head and leg. He also had a passenger that was uninjured.

The accident remains under investigation and charges are pending - conditions of Goerish are unknown at this time.

