Omicron has spread faster than health experts thought it would

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Early this week, President Joe Biden announced that the government plans to buy half a billion at-home COVID-19 testing kits and mail them to Americans who want them. The deliveries will begin next month.
Both global and local Rochester health experts say the spread of the Omicron variant has happened much faster than they originally thought it would.
As of Nov. 27, there have been nearly 70 hospitalizations per 100,000 unvaccinated Americans and nearly 4 per 100,000 for those who are vaccinated.
But here in Olmsted County, hospitalizations have gone down according to Public Health's Associate Director Denise Daniels.
Daniels says Olmsted County Public Health is hopeful for the government's push of at-home tests.
"I do feel encouraged by that. It makes it a lot more convenient for people and it can also limit the exposure of people going into establishments, as well, if they do it at home. So, we're very hopeful and feel encouraged by that," said Daniels.
Daniels says while we may have gotten more lax with taking COVID-19 precautions, now is the time to pick back up layered methods.
And for those who start to feel symptoms: now is not the time to brush it off as a cold.
"We hear this a lot, 'oh it's just a cold,' right," said Daniels.
Well for some people, COVID does feel like just a cold. And so if you're having any symptoms whatsoever, we recommend getting tested.
Olmsted County provides an abundance of ways to get tested.
"We have testing sites throughout Olmsted County through health care providers, several of our pharmacies have testing and there's also the availability to order online through Vault testing. And some of our pharmacies and retail stores also have box kits," said Daniels.