Olmsted County pilot program helps unhoused students head-on in schools

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted County is working with schools across the county to help provide aid to families that are facing housing emergencies.
The county recently hired social workers to help students in schools that are facing housing crises as part of its HOPE program.
HOPE, or the housing outreach to promote education program, is a pilot program between the county and Rochester Public Schools where two social workers have been designated to work within the school system as navigators for students in times of housing emergencies.
These HOPE navigators help identify high-need students and families that are experiencing housing struggles in order to guide them to a more stable and comfortable place.
According to Nicollette Keller, a HOPE navigator and senior social worker with Olmsted County, this includes connecting them to vital resources like case managers, rental assistance, and short-term hotel stay vouchers to help students and their families as they work to find fixed housing.
"If you don't have a place that you feel like you can comfortably feel like you're safe with your children, you're not able to address those other barriers that are ahead of you," Keller said. "Offering just that safe space for even a week or two weeks really just offers parents the amount of time just to figure out 'what else do I need to become stable and get my family safely housed'," Keller said.
HOPE Navigators also work alongside support services like the Salvation Army and Three Rivers Community action as part of a team effort to help struggling students and their families.
"They're not always identified," Keller said. "We constantly hear 'well we don't have a homeless problem in Rochester, we don't have that,' and then when you hear numbers like 605 students identified in our district this year, people are wondering, where are those youth and families going?" Keller said. "And so, I think that we're trying to pool together resources and connect everyone.
Funding for the positions comes from Local Homeless Prevention Aid offered by the state of Minnesota, which allocates $795,545 each year for a total of six years.