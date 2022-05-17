Olmsted County Housing Director: 'One foreclosure is too many'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has begun hiking interest rates - which is also pulling up mortgage rates.
The average interest rate for a 30-year mortgage is now at the highest point it's been in more than a decade. And, higher mortgages mean people are having trouble paying their housing bills.
Director of Olmsted County's Housing and Redevelopment Authority said foreclosures are not something they want to see in the future.
"What I can tell you is one foreclosure is too many," said Dave Dunn. "We know that there are still many people in our community still struggling with the impacts of the pandemic and its aftermath. It's becoming harder and harder to people to afford homes and all of these things lead into an environment where the possibility exists for a greater number of foreclosures."
He broke down the foreclosure process and said it's not something that just happens over night.
The first time someone gets a notice, that's the start of the process. Dunn recommends starting to have conversations with lenders or foreclosure prevention counseling once the notice comes. The process can take 6 to 12 months, and even longer with redemption periods.
But even if that notice comes, you still have options.
"Regardless of maybe where you live or your personal situation, if you're really struggling - reach out to that lender right away," said Dunn. "Let them know the situation. I know it takes a fair amount of courage to do that, because it's not easy to say - hey, I can't pay my bills or I can't pay my most important bill. But doing that allows you the best opportunity to work through it, to do some kind of settlement, to do other options that are out there."