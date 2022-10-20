Olmsted County History Center hosts annual "Fall Fest"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The History Center of Olmsted County held its annual "Fall Fest" Thursday, inviting families and friends to celebrate the rich history of our area.
The yearly event featured interactive activities like pumpkin painting, craft-making, watching tinsmiths create drinking mugs, and ringing the bell of a historic church.
Live music was another highlight of the day, with the Ravens-Fire band performing some amazing bluegrass songs.
Considering the cold weather that we've been experiencing, it couldn't have been a better day for the festival.
"It's a big part of the community coming together to kind of recognize the importance of history, the landmarks we have around here, and just keeping them alive," said Caleb Baumgartner, communications coordinator at the History Center.
"That's a part of what we're looking to accomplish when we get folks out to the grounds," Baumgartner said.
He feels that a large reason behind hosting the event each year is to not only to celebrate history, but gathering as a community as well.
"There's all kinds of things to get the families out to the history center so they can enjoy this beautiful day, the fall colors, and the wonderful historic buildings we have out here," Baumgartner said.
The history center is a non-profit organization and all proceeds from the event go toward the center.
To learn more visit the History Center of Olmsted County website.