Olmsted Co. History Center on how events in Ukraine may go down in history

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Tensions continue to rise in Ukraine, and Sunday, Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces to be on alert.
Putin is also threatening to harshly retaliate against any nation that intervenes in the conflict in Ukraine.
Over the past few years, we have all been witness to multiple historic life-altering events - the Russian invasion of Ukraine being one of them.
But - how will these historic events be evaluated by future historians?
Executive Director of the Olmsted County History Center Wayne Gannaway said it's crucial to understand the history behind Russia's invasion of Ukraine - including the Cold War and the fall of the Soviet Union.
Gannaway said it's hard to say right now how the invasion will appear to future historians. But, compared to past European events, this is a big deal now and will continue to be.
The abundance and availability of social media to document events as they are happening will also play it's hand in how history will be written.
In the past - first-hand accounts of wars and global events have been archived and evaluated by historians through telegrams, letters, and photographs.
"But today, we are seeing through social media, instant - almost instant - firsthand accounts of invasions," said Gannaway. "And it is being transmitted in real time to, almost, everyone. And so it'll be interesting - it's a wild card - as to how that will affect our perception and actions today - but also, how much of that social media activity is recorded and archived so that historians in the future can look at it and evaluate it."
He also emphasizes that even though these events aren't happening here in Minnesota, we will still feel the repercussions.
"One of the areas of population in Rochester that is growing rapidly are immigrants and refugees. And in many, many cases, these are folks who have had to flee revolution, invasion, human rights abuses. And we could see similar movement of populations in Europe now. And so, it will have an impact on us - for good and some things that might be challenging, too," said Gannaway.
Gannaway said it's important for critical thinkers to support their history teachers, evaluate different perspectives and weigh the evidence to make informed opinions, and to not forget about the history and humanity that goes beyond this event.