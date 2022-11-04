OCSO investigating Wednesday assault at Stewartville High School

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an assault at Stewartville High School Wednesday just after 11 a.m.
The sheriff's office says when deputies arrived to the high school parking lot, there was a large group of students crowded around a deputy observed a 16 year old female with a large bloody scrape on her left elbow, scrapes on her knee, and a large goose egg on back of head.
Witnesses were able to show deputies two videos of the fight that had already been circulating social media.
According to the sheriff's office, the video showed the victim being grabbed by her hair and pulled to the ground then punched numerous times with both hands by a 15-year-old female student from Rochester. Then, another 16-year-old from Raccine stepped in to attack the victim, as well.
The victim says she has been harrassed by these two females over the past year, they were all formerly friends, according to her statement to deputies.
According to the sheriff's office, Stewartville school administration took the primary suspect to the office, where the deputy met her and her mother - where the suspect gave false accounts of the event.
After showing the suspect's mother the videos of the fight, the suspect then said she did start the fight but only because the victim had allegedly said she was going to "fight and kill" her.
The sheriff's office is waiting on the victim's injury report to determine what charges will be appropriate.
The incident is still under investigation.