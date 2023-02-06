Non-Profit of the Month: PossAbilities Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Take a look at how this non-profit impacts the community. Click on the videos below: See how they impact the community See how they impact the community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 Community Pets of the Week: Morris and Todd Updated Sep 30, 2022 Community Red Cross declares first National Blood Crisis Jan 12, 2022 Non-Profit of the Month September Non-Profit of the Month: 125 Live Sep 6, 2022 Non-Profit of the Month Non-Profit of the Month: The Landing MN Updated Dec 8, 2022 Community A program that prepares your taxes for free Jan 12, 2022 Non-Profit of the Month July Non-Profit of the Month: Rochester Civic Theatre Updated Jul 8, 2022 Recommended for you