Night Market returns bigger and better!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Night Market is back Saturday for its second year!
Founder of the night market Tiffany Alexandria is from Taiwan and night markets there are not a new concept. On the island they have over 700 night markets!
Through the pandemic, that was something she missed and she wanted to bring her home to Rochester as well as help the city's small businesses succeed.
Alexandria said last year, vendors were expecting a few hundred people and got around 8,000! That's what led to this years expanded dates and location.
Instead of having three bigger markets they're having six smaller ones to give vendors more of an opportunity to try things outs.
Alexandria said the night market in Asia is an incubator space to test out as without spending thousands of dollars.
She founded Rochester's market to give BIPOC businesses more of an outlet to build relationships with our med city community.
"I just didn't see even know it's so diverse here," said Alexandria. "But you don't see that on the surface. And I think having events like this and building this community and building this relationship we can highlight some of these vendors - and just communities - that we don't even think about."
The expansion of the night market schedule allows vendors to take better advantage of their permits.
"That's why turning this years event - turning into a series of smaller events - and just kind of helping them get started with smaller events - they will have time to adjust and learn with each event until the last one," said Alexandria. "And hopefully they're ready to run instead of walk. That's kind of the goal here."
The night market will now be in the parking lot across the river from Mayo Field and across the street from the Civic Theatre. The markets will be held every other Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. until Sept. 10.