Next steps for after disaster strikes your home

KIMT NEWS 3 - The devastation of this week's tornados and severe weather have left many with damaged homes and other buildings. Some people don't have a house to come home to at all.
It feels rare that the chances of a tornado touching down and changing your life could happen, but in our area we've now seen recent tornado devastation in April and December.
So for those who are taking those next recovery steps after these storms, here are things to keep in mind.
The Minnesota Department of Commerce recommends you document your building and damage before you clean up. Take pictures and videos and don't throw anything out you're making an insurance claim for.
Make temporary repairs to prevent any further damage to the property, but don't do any permanent repairs before the insurance company has a chance to look at the damage. You can find more resources for rebuilding and recovery through the department's Disaster Information Center.
And the most important thing to keep in mind throughout all these efforts is safety.
"Well certainly you're going to have to visit the property. But I would certainly emphasize for everybody: safety first," said Minnesota Department of Commerce Service Center's Dan Bryden. "If it's a damaged structure and you're going into it, you should first make sure it's safe to enter. If there's any doubt that it's a structurally sound building, don't enter it. If you can, go to the circuit brake and turn off the electricity before you enter a building that's damaged you should do that - because there's a risk of loose wires or damaged wiring."
The Iowa Insurance Division recommends reaching out to your insurance company as soon as possible and make sure that you give them information and details on all the damage.
If you do contact your insurance company and they are not providing the benefits you think you have, be sure to file a complaint, here.
"When working with the contractor to get the repairs done, make sure they're aware of what the insurance company agreed to pay for," said Iowa Insurance Division Consumer Advocate Sonya Sellmeyer. "And if they want to make additional repairs that aren't on that initial estimate from the insurance company, that you talk to your insurance company before you authorize that. Because if you don't, maybe it's not covered or maybe it's something that your insurance company doesn't feel like it should be covered. Then, they might not pay for it and you might be paying for it yourself."
Severe weather or not, home insurance and coverage is not something to take lightly.
"Most people aren't going to have their homes destroyed by a storm - that doesn't happen to most people. But for most of us, it's your biggest investment. If you're a homeowner and you lose your home, that's a devastating financial lose and if you don't have enough money to rebuild, then it's a lose financially that you may never overcome. And so it's not a risk that's worth taking," said Bryden.
Iowans can find more information on Post-Disaster Claims, here.