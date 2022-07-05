New THC laws not all good for local Hemp farms

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - As of July 1, Minnesota allows CBD in food and drink products and products with Delta 9 THC.
Owner of Hemp Maze Minnesota Ted Galaty shared his thoughts on the newly passed legislation.
Galaty said retailers like himself have always been able to sell edibles with Delta 9 THC in them, the Delta 9 just needed to be derived from industrial hemp and point three percent Delta 9 THC. He said Minnesota will lose all THC products derived from hemp by the end of the month.
The newly passed law states that any product with Delta 9 in it cannot have more than 5 milligrams in a serving and no more than 50 milligrams in a container.
The new legislation also states Minnesota will no longer be able to sell Delta 8 products, Delta 10 products, and anything with THC will be regulated.
"Delta 8 does an amazing job at relaxing you, at helping you fall asleep, at helping you stay asleep," said Galaty. "It really doesn't trigger anxiety, where when you consume Delta 9, if you consume too much or you're highly sensitive to Delta 9 - you will get anxious, you will get paranoid, and you will have other issues. I don't know that the legislators understand that. It's difficult because they need to be educated and informed and right now they're being lobbied by the big corporations."
Galaty believes the new law restricts access more and pushes people to the Medical Marijuana program here in Minnesota, which he says is run by two large corporations run out of Chicago - limiting accessibility to these products and spikes prices.
The new law prohibits manufacturing any product with THC above the threshold - or sell it. But, it doesn't limit the consumer on how many bags and products they can buy, which Galaty sees as a step in the right direction saying people can consume as much as they want
The law does restrict which products he is able to produce and sell in the state. Galaty said he has been seeing this change coming for a while, which prompted him to buy land in Wisconsin - where the laws are less strict - and where he can ship more products with higher levels of Delta 9.
"There used to be - and we didn't do this - you could market Delta 9 as long as it's derived from industrial hemp, and you could have a candy bar that's 100 mg or even 200 mg," said Galaty. "As long as by dry weight, by all the ingredients when you weighed it out, it was below .3 percent delta 9. But now I couldn't even sell 100 mg candy bar - 200 mg candy bar. I'm limited to 5 mg per serving and 50 mg per whole container."
He said consumers will still be able to order products they want that are no longer allowed to be sold in Minnesota online.