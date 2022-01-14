New Rochester Public Transit services start Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Starting Sunday, Rochester Public Transit is putting into place widespread changes to enhance its bus services and routes to wrap up its five-year transit development plan.
Existing routes are going to become more efficient and new routes are being added.
Rochester Public Transit Communications Coordinator Nick Lemmer says throughout the pandemic, there's been a greater need for bus services.
"We've seen a steady increase in ridership since the beginning of the pandemic. Of course our ridership really plummeted those early days. But since that time we've seen a slow, steady increase in transit ridership. So this is really not only replacing the service that we had prior to the pandemic, but actually positioning us for the future," said Lemmer.
The changes will increase the number of trips by almost 10 percent annually across new routes and new areas and provide services to over 2,000 more people in Rochester.
The run times for existing routes and added routes will be adjusted to improve timeliness and RPT will add more frequent services to areas that need it.
"These changes were long planned, but as you can imagine the pandemic has kind of delayed a lot of these kinds of expansions that we had been planning. But those transit development plans help us identify areas of Rochester that are newer neighborhoods and may not have seen service in the past. But now we are expanding the service to meet the needs of the neighbors here," said Lemmer.
The new service was supposed to take place the first of this month, but Lemmer sad it was pushed back a couple of weeks to make sure all the drivers were trained and felt comfortable with the new routes.
Masks are required on all public transit to protect the drivers and passengers.
To find a map and timetable for all the changes in service, click here.