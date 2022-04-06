New geese management plan to be put into action

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're in peak nesting season right now for Canadian Geese, and in November the Rochester Park Board approved a new management plan for them after quite a bit of concern over the procedures used last year.
The city follows methods and guidelines approved by the Humane Society of the United States. And in response to public concern last year, the method used to manage the goose population this spring will be switching from an egg oil treatment method to an egg replacement method.
Both methods are approved by the Human Society and you can read more about the details of each method, here.
Director of Rochester Parks and Recreation Paul Widman said in one year, 50 geese produce 2.5 tons of poop. This feces contaminates water, interferes with parks and trails, and can even cause health issues.
"We have parents who signed up who are tired of having to wipe down playground equipment and keep that eagle eye on their kids because if some of their toys get in contact with feces - there's a great health risk there. They carry a [bacteria] which can be just devastating to a child's digestive system," said Widman.
Widman said the goal of the plan is to diversity wildlife in Rochester in humane way.
"We don't want to eliminate our resident geese, that's a longstanding tradition here in Rochester. We want to create a greater balance. So there's more opportunities for wildlife, the water quality will improve, so the user experience in the park will improve. There will be less goose droppings on the trails," said Widman.
The goose management plan will begin to take place in the next couple of months, and Widman says the city has over 40 volunteers signed up to help with the process.