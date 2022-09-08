New COVID-19 boosters at Hy-Vee

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A limited supply of COVID-19 booster shots are now available at certain Hy-Vee pharmacy locations by appointment.
By the end of the week, all Hy-Vee locations in Rochester are expected to have doses of the new vaccine.
You can find what Hy-Vee locations in your area by visiting the Hy-Vee website.
"You click on the button at the top that says find an appointment and it walks you through," said Hy-Vee Assistant V.P. of Communications Christina Gayman. "You can type in your Zipcode or state and city and which vaccine you're looking for. In this case, people are going to either be looking at the Pfizer 12+ booster or the Moderna 18+ booster. Those are the ones you want to filter by. In Rochester, we have plenty of appointments available right now and we will continue to add appointments as we receive vaccines. If you go online and they're all booked up - don't worry. Just check back the next day."
The new boosters are being called bivalent boosters - which are updated shots reformulated to fight the latest omicron subvariants including BA.4 and BA.5, along with the original COVID-19 virus strain.
Gayman said Hy-Vvee has known for a couple of weeks the CDC and FDA were likely to approve new bivalent booster, so they were ready for the rollout.
Not only can you sign up for a new COVID-19 booster free of charge, you can also get ahead of flu season by getting your flu vaccine in the same appointment!
"Obviously we're entering flu season, too. And these can be co-administered. So, if you want to receive your flu shot at the same time you get your COVID vaccine or booster, you can totally do that - they would just do that in separate arms," said Gayman. "We're recommending - since this is limited on the COVID-19 side, but we have plenty of flu shots - when you schedule your appointment, schedule it for the booster and then when you get to the pharmacy tell them you would also like the flu shot and we can take care of it right there."
While there is still a limited supply of the COVID-19 boosters because of the brand new rollout, Gayman said as long as you sign up and schedule and appointment, you will have access to the booster.