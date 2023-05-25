Need for blood donations increase in the spring and summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Blood donations tend to slow down in the spring and summer months.
The good news: we've come back from the blood donation crisis from a year and a half ago, southeast Minnesota saw strong donations in April and May donations have been average.
There are no blood drives at high schools and colleges in the warmer months - because school is out for the summer.
Executive Director of Southeast Minnesota Red Cross Melanie Tschida says 25 percent of the Rochester-area blood donations come from drives held at high schools and colleges. She says statically, when blood donors start donating at a younger age, they're much more likely to continue donating throughout their life.
People's schedules change in the warmer months, meaning less people donate - but the need for blood donations do not change.
"In the summer, maybe there's more car accidents because people are traveling, but there's always car accidents. There's always cancer patients, there's always critical situations where blood has to be available for people with chronic illnesses. There's a level of blood that's needed all of the time and when we get into a period of time where it's more difficult to collect, then that complicates the system," says Tschida.
To make donating even easier and more rewarding, Red Cross has an app that you can use to find all available donation sites and times. The app also shows you what hospital your blood donation went to, so it's that much more of a personal gift.
Southeast Minnesota Red Cross is having a blood drive June 6 at its location off Alliance Place NE from 12-6 p.m.