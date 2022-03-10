Nearly 20% of U.S. adults reported not getting enough sleep

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Up to 19% of adults in the U.S. report not getting enough sleep every day, according to the national institutes of health. And now more Americans then ever before are taking melatonin to help them sleep.
As we're all aware, there are many things that can affect getting a good night's sleep, such as sleeping environment and medical conditions. But the one that has been changed up the most recently - what is going on in someone's personal life.
Mayo Clinic Psychiatrist Dr. Lois Krahn said on average eight hours of sleep is about how much a person should get to function for the day ahead - and the pandemic has certainly had its impact on of that eight hours is achieved.
People aren't going places as often, children are home for longer, and there's a constant worry about the health of loved ones that creates tension when trying to sleep.
But, Dr. Krahn did find one positive when it comes to the pandemic's effect on sleep.
"The one positive - and I have to work pretty hard to find any positive - is some people now have the ability to work from home or to choose where they work," said Dr. Krahn. "From a sleep stand point - some people had long commutes, they needed to drive early and late in order to go back and forth to work, and they may now commute one or two days a week instead of five days a week. From a sleep stand point for them - that could be very beneficial because they're able to extend their nighttime sleep."
It could also affect how we measure future pandemics...
"The other interesting question that has emerged from this pandemic - is can we use your sleep patterns to determine if, in fact, you do have COVID. And can we then extrapolate that information to detecting future epidemics and pandemics - or can we even apply it to influenza," said Mayo Clinic Cardiologist Dr. Virend Somers.
Dr. Somers also said that not getting enough sleep can lead to weight gain, a rise in blood pressure, and eating more.