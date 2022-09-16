National Recovery Month: a Rochester journey of resilience

ROCHESTER, Minn. - September is National Recovery Month to celebrate the strides made by people who are in recovery from substance abuse.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, in 2000 there were more than 50 people deaths from opioid-involved overdoses in the state. In 2020, that number grew to nearly 700.
While those statistics are overwhelming, MDH also reports that only about one in ten people with a substance abuse use disorder in the U.S. receive treatment.
But, one Rochester man is hoping that his story of addiction, recovery, and resilience will make those numbers even higher.
Tim Volz is a licensed professional clinical counselor at Rochester's Resilience Center - he's been working in the addictions field for 12 years.
Volz himself struggled with addiction and even lost a Rochester teaching job in the early 2000's after multiple DWI's from alcohol and drug use.
"I'd space those so far apart that it kept me in denial that I had a problem," said Volz.
He says he was incarcerated roughly 1000 days between 1999 and 2004. But after that - he did what so many may fear. He reached out for help.
"I think it just got to the point where I was sick and tired of being sick and tired," said Volz. "That's the old cliché you hear a lot of times in recovery circles is when you're done you're done."
But he didn't stop there. At the age of 46, Volz went back to school to get his mental health license to expand his scope of help.
"I think when you can meld the addiction part and then the professional part, where you're in school for 11 years and you're really grinding away at that part of it, when you meld those two - I think you become more effective," said Volz.
Now, Volz is helping others and addressing stigmas that may surround people who used to struggle with addiction.
"I think the biggest stigma, personally for me, is my legal past. And having to carry that around for 20 years later," said Volz. "You know with me, I got in a lot of trouble in Rochester. And I think sometimes with some people it's once a criminal, always a criminal. Once an addict, always an addict. I just think people need to be educated more on addiction as a disease."
He says breaking down those stigmas is getting better - and that starts with people sharing their personal experiences.
"How do you give hope to people? You've got to share your story. You've got to be transparent," said Volz.
And that is he's doing just that.
Volz just published a book detailing his journey - to hopefully inspire and help others to take the steps they need towards recovery.
His book "Target Practice" will be available October third online through Barnes and Nobles or Amazon.
Here are some resources if you or anyone you know may be struggling with substance abuse:
Minnesota Department of Huma Services