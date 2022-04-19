National Environmental Education Week: climate change leading to randomness of severe weather events

KIMT News 3 - This week is National Environmental Education Week.
So far in Minnesota, we've seen about six inches of rain since the start of the year - the highest up until this point before has been over nine inches by this point.
The impacts of climate change have been felt for decades.
Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa have been seeing drought conditions over the last year and the Mississippi River is at a historic low.
But last week, we saw rain for days on end, tornados, and other severe weather events.
Director of Geospatial Services at St. Mary's University Andy Robertson explains that climate change impacts the frequency of these extreme weather events.
"The randomness of change - related to climate warming - is what has the greatest impact. It could be increased precipitation, it could be decreased precipitation," said Robertson. "It could be decreased heat. It could be cooling at the wrong time of year. So the lilac bushes were the best example of the past year where the lilacs bloomed like they normally do in the spring, but then bloomed a second time in the fall because we had a warming period and a drying period. It got them out of sync. And now the speculation is they're not going to bloom at all this spring."
The Minnesota DNR reports that the average daily minimum temperatures have risen at more than twice the rate of the average daily high temps. And our winter season has warmed nearly three times faster than the summer season.
"I always tell people that there isn't a big fix that an individual can do. It's really the accumulated effect of fixes that we can all make in our own lives. And it's as simple as the things we've all heard about recently - starting to use less fossil fuels. Well how does that relate to an individual? We can lower our thermostats, not drive as much, we can contribute to solar farms," said Robertson.