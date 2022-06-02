Moving season picks up amid high gas prices

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's moving season - with students graduating, job changes, and a new season. Local moving companies are getting ready for a busy few months ahead.
About 80 percent of moves in America happen between April and September, according to MovingLabor.
In 2021, the truck driving industry was short a record 80-thousand drivers.
Operations Manager at Two Men and a Truck Kevin Sarmiento said the business has been fortunate to not be impacted by this shortage.
But, they have been feeling the hit from rising gas prices.
Today, a gallon of gas in Olmsted County is sitting at over four dollars and thirty cents.
"Guys are concerned about it outside of work, coming into work," said Sarmiento. "We do what we can. If they have more than one job we try to compensate that with their mileage - if they have to use personal vehicles. We had to tack on a little bit of a surcharge for mileage on our trucks on top of the time that we charge. We're hoping that eventually this will be able to come down."
Sarmiento said the company has been able to evolve with the uncomfortable situations to give the best customer experience they can.
He said if you're planning on moving this season, try and prep as much as possible beforehand.
"I think the biggest thing is be as transparent as you can be with the item list - is the most important," said Sarmiento. "We want to make sure we help you, but there's only so many hours in a day. So the less prep that has to be done, that the gentlemen - or gentlewomen - can grab and go, then that kind of helps out."
He went on to say that customers continue to be satisfied with their services - even with the surcharge - because of the emphasis the company puts on the customer experience and meeting their needs.