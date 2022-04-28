Motorcycle season is just around the corner, how to stay safe on the roads

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sunday is the start of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.
As we see warmer weather - and it finally decides to stick around - we'll also be seeing more motorcycles on the road.
Last year, just under 70 motorcyclists died in Minnesota, according to the MN State Patrol.
To make sure we don't see those numbers get any higher, State Patrol is giving some reminders to stay safe on those roads.
Make sure you have the right gear - everything from the boots, to the jacket, to the helmet.
"it's also important that it's high vis just so you can be seen easier at these intersections where we talked about the crashes that are intersection related," said Sgt. Troy Christianson. "So really anything you can wear just to be seen with high visibility would really be great for all motorists to be safe."
As the weather moves more to spring-like weather, there will be left over salt on the roads, so be sure you take it slow and safe around corners.
And before you step on that motorcycle, make sure you're prepared.
"We'll probably see a lot more motorcycles this year, just because of the higher gas prices. So we typically see more people riding motorcycles. So if you do ride a motorcycle - make sure you get one that fits the size for you. And also make sure you take a riders safety course. Just so you can maneuver the bike and operate it comfortably on the roadways," said Sgt. Christianson.
Give yourself and the motorist a little more than a 2.5 second following distance between vehicles. And if you're a motorcyclist, keep your eye on the weather to try and avoid rainy conditions which can lead to hydroplaning.