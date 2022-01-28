More than 50 snowplows hit in MN

Weather Alert

...Wind Chill Advisory To Expire at 9 AM Friday... .Temperatures will remain cold this morning, but with calming winds the hazardous wind chills will come to an end. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... While air temperatures will still remain very cold across northern Iowa this morning, the winds have been greatly diminishing. As a result, wind chill values will not drop below hazardous levels. Therefore, the advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 A.M.