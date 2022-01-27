More than 4,000 Minnesotans vaccinated through mobile vaccine clinics

KIMT NEWS 3 - From April to August last year, Blue Cross Blue Shield took COVID-19 vaccines on the road to make sure sure underserved populations were protected against the virus.
Blue Cross Clinical Care Manager Nicki Nee said reports showed that there was an apparent discrepancy in who was receiving the vaccine and the Black, Indigenous, People of Color communities fell in that category.
"Based on data and previous or early reports, we know there was a discrepancy on who was receiving the vaccine. And certainly people of color and at-risk or marginalized populations were not getting vaccinated at similar rates. So we wanted to make sure we had equitable and fair distribution of the vaccine. That was one of our priorities," said Nee.
So Blue Cross partnered up with the Minnesota Department of Health to load up four buses and get more than 4,000 Minnesotans vaccinated.
Nearly 400 clinical associates volunteered their time to hop on these buses and visit 170 clinics across the state.
Nee said it went so well, there's some hope it won't be the last mobile vaccine clinic we see.
"We hope that we were a model that can be replicated in the future. We based this work on some other areas, but I think we did have a lot of success. We learned a lot in the process. It was a very collaborative effort partnering with the department of health, metro transit, our community partners and other private organizations to make it successful. I would love to be able to share this work with other groups that might want to do it in the future," said Nee.
Nearly 7,200 doses of the vaccine were administered through this initiative.