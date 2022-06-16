More accessible cheesesteaks? Yes please!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - June is Dysphagia Awareness Month!
This common disease makes swallowing difficult. It can affect more than 40 percent of people in nursing facilities.
So many people can go to any restaurant and not even think twice about what we can and cannot eat. But, that's not the case for everyone.
While this month is bringing awareness to this disease, it goes far beyond that.
"You know this condition is not just given to a certain day," said Jersey Jo's Owner Jo Phillips. "To have the availability for someone to actually enjoy a meal that has this condition is good."
Jersey Jo's in Rochester has now incorporated two of Hormel Health Lab's products into their cheesesteak recipes.
People who suffer from swallowing difficulties can now eat one of their favorite foods without worrying about health risks.
This partnership has allowed Jersey Jo's to now offer chicken and steak options for people who experience swallowing diseases.
"Anything we can do to bring awareness to a swallowing disorder is going to help people who struggle with this," said Hormel Health Labs Manager of Sales and Marketing Antoine Destin. "Typically, people who struggle with this don't have a lot of options. Typically they eat at home, they don't dine out because restaurants just don't offer the options that they need in order to enjoy their foods."
People with dysphagia have to go on a texture modified diet, and Destin said the products they make - and that Jersey Jo's now offers - are minced and finely chopped to help with swallowing and digestion.
"A lot of people are here for appointments at the clinic and we're so close to the clinic we just see a lot of people," said Jersey Jo's Jessica Phillips. "And people start to tell you - hey I have issues swallowing because of this or that. So we knew there was an issue out there. So when this opportunity came up it was the perfect partnership."
Hormel and Jersey Jo's have been partnering for years and the restaurant is hoping to continue offering these items even after the month of awareness is over.
"We're looking to tap into this market with the Mayo Clinic, because since I've been here I've heard cases...people come in and they can't eat because they just got out of surgery or they had an illness come in. We're trying to get this group aware that we offer this product," said Jo Phillips.
They also offer a liquid supplement that thickens pop and water for people with the disease to help with the digestive process.