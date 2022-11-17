MNSure to help lower health insurance premiums for eligible residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. - MNsure announced that tax credits for Southeastern Minnesotans that are enrolled may help them see over $10,000 in health insurance costs next year.
With an average of $120 a month increase in 2023, qualifying residents can anticipate around a 10% decrease in their MNsure premiums.
MNsure wants to remind community members to learn about these tax credits when signing up for coverage by consulting with their insurance experts, especially those who have found themselves caught in the "family glitch."
"Families who previously didn't qualify because someone in their household actually was enrolled through their employer, and even though they had employer sponsored coverage through that one individual, it may have been deemed affordable," said Nate Clark, CEO of MNsure.
"But, it really was out of the price point of the family," Clark said. "That actually has been corrected now."
The current open enrollment period runs now through January 15, but if you want to receive coverage at the start of the year, the deadline to sign up is December 15.
To learn more, click here.