MN's push to fill tens of thousands of healthcare jobs

MINNESOTA - Minnesota's workforce agencies are making a push to fill tens of thousands of open health care jobs.
In Minnesota, there are more than 45,000 job vacancies in the health care and social assistance sector, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
4,000 of those are nursing assistant positions and 9,000 are in-home healthcare aid positions and personal care aid positions.
Melanie Bersano with Workforce Development Inc. says that one of the things that came out of the pandemic was the growing need of caring professions - not just nursing, but also for at-home, long-term, and short-care facilities.
"What we really saw post-pandemic was that a lot of people who were elderly or who had special needs, were having to move into nursing homes to receive the care that they needed," says Bersano. "There are currently elderly parents having to provide care for their children who maybe need extra help and it's becoming a difficulty - affecting the quality of life for all of our citizens in Minnesota."
If these thousands of positions aren't filled, that leads to facilities in Minnesota having to close.
"That's really heartbreaking," says Bersano. "Let's bring it down to a personal level. We're talking about people who have lived in the group home or the caring facility - that is their home. That's where they come to, that's what they know, that's where their friends are, that's where their society is. When one of these facilities close, they are now having to find some place else to live. And we know post-pandemic how difficult it is for us with no challenges - physically or health-wise - to find a new place to live."
She says Minnesota needs to bring awareness to the number of open jobs there are and to let people explore the benefits of working in health care.