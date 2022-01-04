MnDOT on the dangers of black ice

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's hard to see, and if you do, often times it's too late.
Black ice is almost totally transparent and can easily catch drivers and pedestrians off guard and cause falls and crashes.
Black ice forms when the air temperature is warmer than the pavement, which causes moisture to rapidly freeze.
"When it hits that pavement that's been really cold and is colder than the air, that's where you can get that ice build up, as well," said Mike Dougherty, Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Dougherty recommends for drivers to slow down when temperatures start to fluctuate - especially at stoplights where the exhaust from cars causes that black ice to form.
MnDOT makes sure they do what they can to make sure that ice build up doesn't stay on the roads for too long.
"Our trucks have been out in the past and got some salt down. That salt also has a residual effect - people and vehicles track that and spreads it out and keeps it on the surface. That's also working. It's sort of a tug and a pull between the ice and the salt, and who's gonna win out. And it's a weird mix of temperatures and conditions," said Dougherty.