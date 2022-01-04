You are the owner of this article.
...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow accumulations
of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph area wide
producing blowing snow due to new and already existing snow
cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero
central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in rural
areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Wind
gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

MnDOT on the dangers of black ice

We are discussing the dangers of black ice and getting advice from the Minnesota Department of Transportation when it comes to driving in those conditions.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's hard to see, and if you do, often times it's too late.

Black ice is almost totally transparent and can easily catch drivers and pedestrians off guard and cause falls and crashes.

Black ice forms when the air temperature is warmer than the pavement, which causes moisture to rapidly freeze.

"When it hits that pavement that's been really cold and is colder than the air, that's where you can get that ice build up, as well," said Mike Dougherty, Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Dougherty recommends for drivers to slow down when temperatures start to fluctuate - especially at stoplights where the exhaust from cars causes that black ice to form.

MnDOT makes sure they do what they can to make sure that ice build up doesn't stay on the roads for too long.

"Our trucks have been out in the past and got some salt down. That salt also has a residual effect - people and vehicles track that and spreads it out and keeps it on the surface. That's also working. It's sort of a tug and a pull between the ice and the salt, and who's gonna win out. And it's a weird mix of temperatures and conditions," said Dougherty.

