MN helping to keep your home warm and bills low

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold This Morning through Wednesday... .Temperatures have fallen below zero across much of central Iowa overnight and will continue to fall into this morning. The cold temperatures combined with northwest winds will continue to lower wind chills to 20 below zero or colder over northern, much of central, and parts of southern Iowa into this morning. Northern Iowa will experience the coldest temperatures and lowest wind chills with wind chills of around 30 below zero this morning. Bitter cold wind chills will persist over northern Iowa into midday Wednesday reaching wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero or greater Wednesday morning. Central and southern Iowa will have a brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon but will return to wind chills of 20 below zero or colder Tuesday night into midday Wednesday. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warnings, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero this morning and as low as 35 to 40 below zero into Wednesday morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...North central Iowa. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the second Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. Use caution while traveling outside. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&