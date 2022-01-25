MN helping to keep your home warm and bills low

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold This Morning through Wednesday...

.Temperatures have fallen below zero across much of central Iowa
overnight and will continue to fall into this morning. The cold
temperatures combined with northwest winds will continue to lower
wind chills to 20 below zero or colder over northern, much of
central, and parts of southern Iowa into this morning. Northern
Iowa will experience the coldest temperatures and lowest wind
chills with wind chills of around 30 below zero this morning.
Bitter cold wind chills will persist over northern Iowa into
midday Wednesday reaching wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero or
greater Wednesday morning. Central and southern Iowa will have a
brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon but will return
to wind chills of 20 below zero or colder Tuesday night into
midday Wednesday.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warnings, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero this morning and as
low as 35 to 40 below zero into Wednesday morning. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM CST this
morning. For the second Wind Chill Warning, from midnight
tonight to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
from 9 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. Use caution while traveling
outside. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

MN helping to keep your home warm and bills low

  • 0

The Minnesota Department of Commerce has programs in place to help with energy bills and the energy assistance program has helped more than 1,500 homes in Olmsted County with their energy bills this year.

KIMT NEWS 3 - As temperatures continue to drop to scary numbers, the Minnesota Department of Commerce is making sure homes have heat.

Their Energy Assistance Program has helped more than 1,500 homes in Olmsted County with their energy bills this year.

There has been a 10 percent increase in applicants for the program since last year.

The program helps Minnesotans pay past due and currently due bills through its more than $167 million funding from the federal government.

The department's Weatherizing Assistance Program makes sure homes are ready for the winter.

"We send out a crew that will do an energy audit on your home and they'll identify different measures that are cost effective for decreasing your energy needs," said Program Director Michael Schmitz. "Typically that's things like insulation in your attic, air sealing of holes and things like that that might be in the spaces between the floors in your home or into the attic."

The department has already awarded more than $74 million to Minnesota homes and Schmitz said they have more money than ever to help out during these frigid winter months.

"Fundamentally, the two programs help people deal with the large energy burdens that people in Minnesota face," said Schmitz. "Both through helping immediately with those energy bills and to help make those permanent changes to your home that will enable you to benefit from lowered energy bills into the future."

If you apply for the Energy Assistance Program you are automatically applied for the Weatherizing Assistance Program.

You can fill out an application for these services, here.

View a breakdown of these awarded services across the state, here.

