MN helping to keep your home warm and bills low

KIMT NEWS 3 - As temperatures continue to drop to scary numbers, the Minnesota Department of Commerce is making sure homes have heat.
Their Energy Assistance Program has helped more than 1,500 homes in Olmsted County with their energy bills this year.
There has been a 10 percent increase in applicants for the program since last year.
The program helps Minnesotans pay past due and currently due bills through its more than $167 million funding from the federal government.
The department's Weatherizing Assistance Program makes sure homes are ready for the winter.
"We send out a crew that will do an energy audit on your home and they'll identify different measures that are cost effective for decreasing your energy needs," said Program Director Michael Schmitz. "Typically that's things like insulation in your attic, air sealing of holes and things like that that might be in the spaces between the floors in your home or into the attic."
The department has already awarded more than $74 million to Minnesota homes and Schmitz said they have more money than ever to help out during these frigid winter months.
"Fundamentally, the two programs help people deal with the large energy burdens that people in Minnesota face," said Schmitz. "Both through helping immediately with those energy bills and to help make those permanent changes to your home that will enable you to benefit from lowered energy bills into the future."
If you apply for the Energy Assistance Program you are automatically applied for the Weatherizing Assistance Program.
You can fill out an application for these services, here.
View a breakdown of these awarded services across the state, here.