MN grants to improve access to care for older adults and adults with disabilities

KIMT NEWS 3 - The Minnesota Department of Human Services is offering more than $20 million dollars in grants across the state over the next two years, in hopes to improve the delivery of at-home and community-based services for the elderly, and adults with disabilities.
A year ago, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, which allocated over $600 million to Minnesota to focus on home and community-based services.
Applications for the first round of grants will close Thursday at 5 p.m.
The grants range from $5,000 to $25,000 for this first round, totaling to $125,000 in grants.
This first step in the allocation of the grants is to put money into conversations and have organizations tell the Department of Human Services what's working and what's not when it comes to care.
The Department's goal is to be more person-centered - realizing at-home and long-term care is not one size fits all.
"Depending on which community you're coming from, you might have cultural needs or other kinds of religious or language sensitivities," said MDHC Assistant Commissioner Dan Pollock. "We want to be informed in that. We want to be putting the grant dollars, the bigger dollar amounts that will go out later this year, we want to make sure that those are being awarded in a way that recognizes those differences and is respectful of people's needs."
The ultimate goal is to meet these individualized needs outside of institutionalized care.
"What we know from the pandemic is a lot of people don't want to end up in institutional settings anymore - they want to receive services in their own home or in a community setting or have their family be helping with care," said Pollock. "And so what this money is...to really transform our whole landscape of services in this area."