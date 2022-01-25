MN grant program to raise awareness for green sciences

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold This Morning through Wednesday...

.Temperatures have fallen below zero across much of central Iowa
overnight and will continue to fall into this morning. The cold
temperatures combined with northwest winds will continue to lower
wind chills to 20 below zero or colder over northern, much of
central, and parts of southern Iowa into this morning. Northern
Iowa will experience the coldest temperatures and lowest wind
chills with wind chills of around 30 below zero this morning.
Bitter cold wind chills will persist over northern Iowa into
midday Wednesday reaching wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero or
greater Wednesday morning. Central and southern Iowa will have a
brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon but will return
to wind chills of 20 below zero or colder Tuesday night into
midday Wednesday.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warnings, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero this morning and as
low as 35 to 40 below zero into Wednesday morning. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM CST this
morning. For the second Wind Chill Warning, from midnight
tonight to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
from 9 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. Use caution while traveling
outside. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

MN grant program to raise awareness for green sciences

  • 0

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is accepting grant applications for its summer 2022 "Green Chemistry and Engineering Internship" program

KIMT NEWS 3 - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is accepting grant applications for its Summer 2022 Green Chemistry and Engineering Internship Program.

Environmental Consultant Al Innes said that over the last 20 years there has been an increase in research done on the manufacturing and use of products and their impact on the environment.

The hope for this grant program is to bring awareness to the importance of green sciences and their ability to decrease chemical waste from products that enter workplaces or homes.

The grant awards $12,000 to an organization tp hire an intern to advance these green science practices in the company.

Innes said not only do these practices decrease toxic materials in places these products are being produced, it also creates a safer environment for consumers who buy the products.

"Consumers will use the products more comfortably in their homes. A lot of this happens in the home where the products - like your furniture, your carpets, your curtains - are giving up chemicals into your indoor environment. So consumers can look for these safer products," said Innes.

The agency is pushing the importance of green sciences in education, as well.

"We've also given grants to college faculty to integrate green chemistry and engineering concepts into their curriculum. That is another way that we try to prepare more people to use these concepts in their careers in a larger number," said Innes.

One intern at one organization is awarded the grant each year and the deadline to apply is March 28.

To see if your organization is eligible for the grant, click here.

