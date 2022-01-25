MN grant program to raise awareness for green sciences

KIMT NEWS 3 - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is accepting grant applications for its Summer 2022 Green Chemistry and Engineering Internship Program.
Environmental Consultant Al Innes said that over the last 20 years there has been an increase in research done on the manufacturing and use of products and their impact on the environment.
The hope for this grant program is to bring awareness to the importance of green sciences and their ability to decrease chemical waste from products that enter workplaces or homes.
The grant awards $12,000 to an organization tp hire an intern to advance these green science practices in the company.
Innes said not only do these practices decrease toxic materials in places these products are being produced, it also creates a safer environment for consumers who buy the products.
"Consumers will use the products more comfortably in their homes. A lot of this happens in the home where the products - like your furniture, your carpets, your curtains - are giving up chemicals into your indoor environment. So consumers can look for these safer products," said Innes.
The agency is pushing the importance of green sciences in education, as well.
"We've also given grants to college faculty to integrate green chemistry and engineering concepts into their curriculum. That is another way that we try to prepare more people to use these concepts in their careers in a larger number," said Innes.
One intern at one organization is awarded the grant each year and the deadline to apply is March 28.
To see if your organization is eligible for the grant, click here.